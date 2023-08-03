The professor who coined ‘the Great Resignation’ says it’s finally over. Here’s what’s next

Since the pandemic began, tens of millions of Americans have quit their jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.9 million workers quit in 2020, 47 million in 2021, and 50.6 million quit in 2022. In May 2021, Anthony Klotz, then an associate professor of management at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, labeled this spike, the Great Resignation. Now, Klotz, an associate professor of organizational behavior at University College London’s School of Management, says the Great Resignation is finally over. The end of the Great Resignation “I believe the Great Resignation has largely come to an end,” Klotz tells Fast Company via email. “During the first half of this year, resignation rates made their way back down to around where they were in 2019. The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report came out on Tuesday, and it showed that the June quit rate was 2.4%, which is pretty much in line with where it was in 2019.”

Indeed, the quit rate, which measures the percentage of workers who quit during a given month, was 2.4% in June 2019, peaked at 3% in November 2021, and fell back down to 2.4% in June 2023. Klotz explains that the biggest drivers of the Great Resignation—which included workers who left their jobs because they were burned out or wanted to work from home or had pandemic-related epiphanies that inspired them to reevaluate their priorities, as well as those who held off quitting during the chaos of 2020 but felt it safe enough to do in 2021—have mostly subsided. “The backlog of quitting has certainly cleared, as has the turnover contagion and tight labor market it caused in its wake,” he says. “The widespread burnout has eased, as evidenced [by] workers reporting some of the highest satisfaction rates ever,” he adds, noting that, of course, many workers are still experiencing burnout. “People who had pandemic epiphanies and planned life pivots have enacted them; and in some cases, boomeranged back to what they were doing before.”

The impact of organizations allowing for more flexible work is “still shaking out, and still causing some quitting when companies switch work arrangements or when employees discover that they want a different work arrangement than their current one,” says Klotz. However, “this has largely run its course, too.” The impact of the economy on the Great Resignation There has also been much discussion about how the current uncertain economic climate would impact the Great Resignation. At the beginning of 2023, inflation skyrocketed and economists warned we could go into a recession. Many assumed that this more precarious economic outlook would bring resignation levels back to pre-pandemic norms—that people would stay at their jobs out of economic fear.

But in June, Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster told Fast Company that inflation “is inspiring workers to ask for higher pay because wages are not keeping up.” And overall, the labor market has remained more resilient than many expected. While high-profile tech layoffs have dominated headlines, overall unemployment only ever ticked up slightly and still hovers around historic lows. Workers still have options, so millions have chosen to quit if they want to. But Klotz says even these minor economic challenges have been enough to help stifle the Great Resignation. Widespread coverage of layoffs may be making people pause before they consider quitting, he suggests.

Workers still want more Still, others aren’t so sure the Great Resignation has fully come to a close. One reason for this skepticism is that there are still a significant number of surveys suggesting that workers still want to quit. For instance, LinkedIn estimates that 61% of U.S. workers are considering leaving their jobs in 2023. And a recent survey from FlexJobs found that 62% of workers are actively thinking about quitting or have recently quit. (Of course, thinking about quitting and actively giving your two-weeks notice are two different things.) According to FlexJobs, the Great Resignation “may have cooled down a little bit, but with this many people still actively thinking about making this type of a change, it would be inaccurate to say the Great Resignation is over.”

It’s possible that we continue to hear about the Great Resignation, in part, because the term also now encapsulates a new relationship workers have with their jobs—and this relationship has permanently shifted in recent years. At the beginning of the pandemic, companies laid off tens of millions of workers, and so many no longer trust their employers as they once did. A 2022 survey of 5,000 U.S. workers found that nearly one in five trust employers less than they did before the pandemic, and a 2023 survey found that 66% of all workers, and 83% who had recently been let go, say layoffs made them lose trust in the stability and security of full-time employment. “Researchers refer to these expectations as a psychological contract,” says Klotz, “what workers feel they owe the company (effort, loyalty, etc.) and what they perceive the company owes them (pay, safe working conditions, loyalty). Workers often don’t stop and think about the psychological contract—we go through our lives on autopilot. The pandemic snapped a lot of people out of autopilot.”

Behavioral scientist Laurel McKenzie points out that the era of workers staying at companies for decades was dying long before the pandemic began. “It’s a new culture of work. No one’s staying at organizations for years and years,” says McKenzie. “The new culture of work is that people are willing to leave and find something better. There’s not a sense of loyalty to organizations anymore. People are more focused on taking care of themselves and finding organizations that will enable that.” Klotz adds that the quit rate has been steadily rising for decades. At the time, 2019 was a record-breaking year for quitters.

“Even though the ‘great’ part of the Great Resignation is over, we are still in a period of elevated quitting if you look over the past two decades,” he says. It may not be as catchy as “the Great Resignation,” but if Klotz is correct, the future of the labor market this time around may more adequately be labeled simply, “The Resignation.”