Former Bose engineers designed these earbuds to help you sleep better

As a nearly 20-year veteran at Bose, N.B. Patil oversaw the development of next-gen products across the audio company. That included its sleep offering, Bose Sleepbuds—the company’s now-discontinued earbuds designed to help people get a better night’s sleep.

With sleep in particular, Patil says he knew there was still an opportunity to bring another solution to market. That’s why last year, Patil and his cofounders, fellow Bose veterans Charlie Taylor and Brian Mulcahey (who led Bose’s Sleepbuds team), struck out on their own and started Ozlo Sleep, which is now emerging from stealth.

Armed with technical experience and technology licensed from Bose—as well as research acquired from the audio brand—the team at Ozlo has been developing its first product, Ozlo Sleepbuds, with the aim of helping people sleep better.

“Sleep is a big problem,” Patil says, noting that 40% of people report falling asleep during the day, unwanted, at least once a month, and 50 million to 70 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder. “We had a product and an idea that we knew could actually help, so we decided to jump in and take that opportunity.”