Here’s how to hide your blue Twitter checkmark if you’re embarrassed about paying

When Elon Musk rolled out the new Twitter Blue last year, his impetus behind it was that people’s vanity may lead them to pay a monthly fee for a blue verification checkmark, which at that point was still coveted. Unfortunately for Musk, once you could pay for a blue check, it lost its internet street cred. Soon a Twitter Blue checkmark became a scarlet letter attracting ridicule and scorn.

But since Twitter Blue’s rollout last year, Musk has also steadily increased the features of the subscription service, now called X Blue, to include a number of useful features if you are a heavy user of the platform, including the ability to edit tweets, post tweets up to 25,000 characters in length, post videos up to three hours long, and more. The problem is that those who wanted a Blue subscription for those features may have been put off because their followers might think they were paying just for the blue checkmark. As of today, Musk has addressed that issue by allowing X Blue subscribers to hide their blue checkmarks.

In an updated “About X Blue” support document, one of the listed features of X Blue now is the ability to hide your checkmark.

“As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” the post reads, but goes on to warn, “The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden.”