See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa category.

The best designs of 2023 from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East

BY Andrea Hernandez

The Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that are either serving or headquartered in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East. This year’s winner, Snøhetta’s Flyt Permeable Pavers, is a mosaic paving solution that allows the earth beneath concrete walkways to absorb water and prevent urban floods. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Boxing Bag
Bhout

JordiLight
JordiLight

Liftbot
Kewazo

Honorable Mentions

Frameless Flush Mount
Wall-Smart

The Kraft Heinz Company, Milan
Unispace

Liquid ethanol cooking fuel
Koko Networks

Marshall Middleton
Zound Industries

Redesigned orthodontic care experience
Impress

TS Ultra
Verge Motorcycles

Voices From the Frontlines
Clever Franke

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa category honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Andrea Paola Hernández is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America categories for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies.

