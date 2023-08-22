Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Best Design Asia-Pacific category.

The best design from 2023 in the Asia-Pacific region

BY Andrea Hernandez

The Best Design Asia-Pacific category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that are either serving or headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s winner, Housing Singapore’s Migrant Workers from Agency and Dormitory Association of Singapore, redesigns dormitories for the thousands of migrant workers in Singapore. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

The Forest Pavilion
Magnolia Quality Development Corp.

Honorable Mentions

Brand refresh
Kiwibank

Meta privacy-enhancing technologies explainer
Craig Walker

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Best Design Asia-Pacific honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrea Paola Hernández is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America categories for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Andrea on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

Explore Topics