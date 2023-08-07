I tried this $199 ‘breathing coach’ gadget to help me relax. It actually worked

Breathing is easy. Inhale, exhale, rinse, and repeat until you die. Mindful breathing, however—like the kind that’s been proven to reduce stress, depression and anxiety—is hard. You focus on your breath, and your brain starts to write that email you forgot to send. You focus again, and your mind wanders to that meeting you have tomorrow.

This is where Moonbird comes into play. Dubbed a “breathing coach,” Moonbird is a handheld device that expands and contracts in the palm of your hand, acting like a metronome for your breath: It swells, you breathe in. It shrinks, you breathe out. [Photo: Moonbird] Moonbird launched in Belgium in 2021 and has since sold over 20,000 units across Europe (with sales being hampered by last year’s semiconductor shortages). Now, the device has landed in the U.S. with the goal of tapping into the world’s largest wellness market ($66 billion in 2020.) As such, it isn’t the only wellness device designed to help with breath-work and insomnia. These include, but are not limited to, Dodow, which synchronizes your breath to a soft light pattern that’s projected on the ceiling, and wearables like the Fitbit, which sends vibration cues for each breath. I can’t claim to know which works best, but from a design perspective, Moonbird is intriguing because of the way it leverages our sense of touch. As the device swells and contracts in your hand, it offers a rhythm you can match with your eyes closed. No jarring vibrations, no light stimuli.

Moonbird was developed by Stefanie Broes, a Belgian entrepreneur who studied biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences before founding the company with her brother Michael Broes, who also designed the device. Stefanie came up with the idea for Moonbird after she developed severe insomnia during her Ph. D. She tried various breathing solutions that proved too cognitively demanding and kept her awake. “I wanted to do something that is tactile,” she says. At first, she envisioned a stress ball of sorts, but the concept quickly morphed into an avocado-shaped object that would expand and contract. The first iteration held a liquid that was compressed in one chamber and expanded into a secondary chamber, but the concept turned out too complex to mass-produce, so Michael devised a now-patented and motorized hinge system that would control a set of wings on either end of the device. “Like holding a real bird in your hand,” he says. Except instead of pushing the wings open, as you’d expect it to, the motor pulls them closed, while springs push them open, meaning you’re much less likely to break the wings if you accidentally pressed too hard. The final form factor, developed alongside design studio Achilles, bears a strong resemblance to a sex toy—an organic shape draped in biocompatible, medical-grade silicone skin—but Michael doesn’t necessarily mind. “Sex toys also help you relax,” he says.

When I first tried it, it was past 1 a.m. on a weeknight, and I’d been wide awake for more than an hour—a common occurrence. Then I remembered the Moonbird resting in my drawer and decided to give it a whirl. Moonbird has no power button. You just pick it up, give it a little shake, and feel it come to life in your hand. “We wanted to build something that feels as organic as possible and not like a device you turn on and turn off,” explains Michael. [Photo: Moonbird] By default, the breathing session lasts six minutes before the device turns off on its own, but I was still awake, so I shook it for another six minutes. (The vibrations are virtually imperceptible, so my husband never even found out I was struggling.) At the end of the second session, my breath had slowed and I felt calm, so I decided to put the Moonbird away, burrow my hands under my pillow, and just keep breathing slowly. I was asleep in a matter of minutes. A similar scenario played out every time I used the device over the course of a week, but my experience remains anecdotal. In 2022, researchers at the University of Applied Sciences in Belgium tested Moonbird with 39 participants who used it for one month. The team only collected feedback through a qualitative survey, meaning people’s sleep or anxiety levels weren’t measured or monitored. Still, the researchers deemed Moonbird to be “an acceptable solution for sleep problems,” per a study that was published in Frontiers.

According to that study, the participants were particularly happy with the device’s ability to function without an app, and I wholeheartedly agree. Moonbird does come with an app that is loaded with breathing exercises and heart rate information gleaned through a sensor on the device. But the real value is in your ability to pick it up at a moment’s notice, and take a few deep breaths far, far away from a screen of any kind. If you’ve ever tried meditating, then you know the importance of an anchor—something tactile that stops your mind from wandering as you meditate, like the feeling of your body lying heavy on the mattress or the purring sound of an air conditioning. This is how I see Moonbird. Can you find an anchor that doesn’t cost $199? Absolutely. Does Moonbird make it easier? I’ll let you be the judge of that.