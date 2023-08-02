Team claims to successfully replicate LK-99, raising hopes of a new kind of superconductor

The world could be a step closer to a new kind of superconductor that physics enthusiasts are likening to the invention of the transistor.

On Tuesday, a team at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, said it had successfully synthesized the LK-99 crystal, as well as verified that the material could levitate slightly on both orientations of a magnetic field. If so, that increases hopes that a superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure could be manufactured, a potential breakthrough that has been described as the “holy grail of physics.”

That would have far-reaching effects ranging from desktop quantum computers to ultraefficient continent-spanning power lines that could address climate change.

First claimed successful replication of LK-99



Accomplished by a team at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology and posted 30 minutes ago.



Why this is evidence:

The LK-99 flake slightly levitates for both orientations of the magnetic field, meaning it is not simply a… pic.twitter.com/bh0x9oqaz2 — Andrew Côté (@Andercot) August 1, 2023

While there is no way to verify the claim directly, a video of the LK-99 flake synthesized at Huazhong University shows that it levitates above a strong magnet in a way that regular magnetized materials cannot, a characteristic of superconductors.