Team claims to successfully replicate LK-99, raising hopes of a new kind of superconductor

The world could be a step closer to a new kind of superconductor that physics enthusiasts are likening to the invention of the transistor.
On Tuesday, a team at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, said it had successfully synthesized the LK-99 crystal, as well as verified that the material could levitate slightly on both orientations of a magnetic field. If so, that increases hopes that a superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure could be manufactured, a potential breakthrough that has been described as the “holy grail of physics.”
That would have far-reaching effects ranging from desktop quantum computers to ultraefficient continent-spanning power lines that could address climate change.
While there is no way to verify the claim directly, a video of the LK-99 flake synthesized at Huazhong University shows that it levitates above a strong magnet in a way that regular magnetized materials cannot, a characteristic of superconductors.
There are some other niche materials that also exhibit this property, so this levitation trick alone isn’t enough to prove that LK-99 is a superconductor. The next step is to demonstrate that LK-99 can actually conduct electricity with no resistance.
Scientists at Huazhong University might have been among the first to replicate LK-99, but they’re hardly the only ones attempting to do so. Two independent studies, from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab in California and Shenyang National Lab in China, have supported the initial claims from the trio of South Korean researchers who first wrote about the discovery.
And at least one other video has surfaced on Twitter seeming to show a successful replication: