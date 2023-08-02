Thanks to design, ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ is seared into our collective memory

When I close my eyes and think about the 1980s, Pee-wee’s Playhouse is more or less what I see. The colorful walls. The outlandish patterns. The strange proportions, and the anthropomorphic furniture. Even as a child, I knew deep down that the world was more subdued and shoulder-padded than Pee-wee’s kaleidoscopic universe let on, but it was formative all the same.

Decades after Paul Reubens, who died on Sunday at 70 years old, first brought Pee-wee’s Playhouse to air, the show’s oddball aesthetic still prevails in our collective memory. It’s a testament to the design brilliance of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and to the full-throated trust he had in his team of creative geniuses. Though Pee-wee’s Playhouse is today an iconic bit of television history, at the time it was something of a consolation prize for Reubens. After losing out to Gilbert Gottfried for a spot on Saturday Night Live in 1980, Reubens borrowed money from his parents to kickstart a performance at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theater around an eccentric, child-like character who had resonated with audiences when he previously performed it at The Groundlings. Cinematographer Daryl Studebaker (right) [Photo: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] With the burgeoning punk movement in full swing, Reubens kept seeing inventive posters he loved all over Los Angeles. He eventually discovered they had all been designed by one person: the post-underground comix artist Gary Panter. He invited Panter to do a poster for his upcoming production and, per Reubens, “He came to the show and said, ‘I’d love to do the poster. But I’d also love to design the whole thing!’ It was one of those kismet sort of things.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Reubens realized that Pee-wee’s world was only halfway complete with his character—it needed Panter’s set design to really come to life. Panter, who drew upon a wild mix of art and design history, visually contextualized the delightful, bizarre, and at times touching world of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and in the process created a defining aesthetic of the decade. Soon, the world of Pee-wee was in motion. HBO filmed the special and ran it in 1981. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure launched in 1985 to mainstream success for first-time director Tim Burton and composer/then-obscure musician Danny Elfman. After the film became a bona fide hit (making almost $41 million on a $7 million budget), CBS approached Reubens about a show. Paul Reubens in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985 [Photo: Warner Brothers] By the time Pee-wee’s Playhouse first aired in 1986, Pee-wee Herman and his set design had reached their final form. Viewers were immersed in a visual treatment that was live action, but looked more like a jam-packed comic book that had sprung to life. While the set design now reads as a cohesive aesthetic, its secret then was in its many disparate parts, which Panter—known for working across genres and mediums and infusing myriad mashed-up aesthetics into his output—molded together to create the world of Pee-wee Herman.

“I’ve definitely been into recombinant cultural things for a long time,” he told The Globe and Mail in 1993. “The style came out of mixing together everything that I was excited about.” Lynne Marie Stewart (left) as Miss Yvonne. [Photo: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] Panter’s father managed dime stores in Texas and also dabbled in painting, perhaps uniquely priming his son for a world defined by “high” and “low” culture. Panter’s fellow Pee-wee designers, Wayne White and Ric Heitzman, were also painters and cartoonists—and Panter has said their goal was to stylize Pee-wee’s zany mental state, and overstimulate viewers in the best of ways. That manifested in jarring new-wave patterns. Wild bursts of color. Gloriously rendered clutter. Vintage appliances (perhaps a nod to the ’50s kids’ shows that inspired Pee-wee’s Playhouse). We also have Panter and co. to thank for all the anthropomorphism; after all, what is Pee-wee’s Playhouse without the hugging chair, Chairry; a wisecracking window frame, Mr. Window; and even the talking floor (Floory, naturally)?

advertisement

[Photo: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] Panter—whose comics fans, no doubt, recognized his unique imprint on the show—has described the production design as a blend of primitive art, surrealism, cubism, Dadaism, and pop art. Writers and critics, meanwhile, tend to go with “avant garde.” For his part, White has cited the influence of German expressionism, Little Golden Books from the ’50s, and abstract painting. Regardless, “We’re from a generation of people who are used to switching television channels,” Panter once told the New York Times. “What we’ve done is synthesize all these styles.” [Photo: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis. The group of industry outsiders would go on to win three Emmy Awards. But the best thing the show and its fresh design did was bring weird into the mainstream—casting a long shadow on the entertainment world in the process.

While Panter has said the show burned him out on the world of TV work, there is one positive he walked away with. “People tell me that the reason that they became an artist is because of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, he told Westword. “I’m proud of that.” [Photo: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] At the same time: “A lot of people tell me that I gave them nightmares because of Large Marge. And a lot of people think I can repair their Pee-wee doll.” Ultimately, Reubens and Panter’s collaboration may have solidified a fictional aesthetic of a decade that once was—and thank god for it. Because it also seeded a whole new way of looking at the world for kids and adults alike.