This company transforms captured CO2 into more sustainable jet fuel

Last year, Air Company may have provided the aviation industry with the moonshot technology it needs to meet its carbon-reduction needs before the end of the decade: carbon-neutral fuel. The startup’s Airmade Air Fuel is distilled from CO2 captured from factories before it enters the atmosphere. A proprietary technology called the Carbon Conversion Reactor mixes the CO2 with hydrogen extracted from water and then combines those compounds with a patented catalyst (in a process that mimics photosynthesis) to produce the fuel.

[Photo: courtesy Air Company]

The entire process runs on renewable energy, says Air Company cofounder and CEO Gregory Constantine, adding that the “beauty of the fuel is that no changes need to be made to any engine.”

After the U.S. Air Force successfully tested Airmade last September, Air Company signed a $65 million contract with the Department of Defense, along with deals with Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue.

To meet industry demands, the company—the winner of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Transportation category—will need to secure full clearance from regulators and scale its operation from the 2,500-square-foot pilot facility that produced just five gallons of its elixir for the USAF trial. It’s a formidable challenge, but Constantine seems adamant: “We are laser-focused to scale production globally and achieve our decarbonization goal.”