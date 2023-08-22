How Knoll achieved a sleeker profile for its task chair

Task chairs are surprisingly complex products, employing mechanical springs and plates to counterbalance hundreds of pounds of weight so that it feels like you’re just floating in front of your desk. The problem is that most task chairs look the part, “hiding” these mechanics in a boxy protrusion under the seat, along with esoteric knobs and levers that ruin the aesthetic of furniture.

“I wanted to demystify the complexities of using one of these objects, to create an object that didn’t intimidate in a way a lot of these chairs do,” says Marc Newson, the Australian industrial designer who spent five years developing the Newson Task Chair with Knoll—the Best Design North America winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award. “I think they strive to bamboozle.”

Newson was able to shrink the bulky mechanics into a svelte, 2-inch system that disappears into the frame of the chair. A cantilevered seat appears to hover just above it, and all seating adjustments can be made from a single, notably red knob on the side.

The final result is an ergonomic performance chair with a distinctively light silhouette and a user experience so simple it stands out from any other task chair. “The simplicity belies the mechanical complexity,” says Newson.