Australian industrial designer Marc Newson tucked the bulky task chair mechanics into the frame, earning a 2023 Innovation by Design Award.

How Knoll achieved a sleeker profile for its task chair

BY Mark Wilson1 minute read

Task chairs are surprisingly complex products, employing mechanical springs and plates to counterbalance hundreds of pounds of weight so that it feels like you’re just floating in front of your desk. The problem is that most task chairs look the part, “hiding” these mechanics in a boxy protrusion under the seat, along with esoteric knobs and levers that ruin the aesthetic of furniture.

“I wanted to demystify the complexities of using one of these objects, to create an object that didn’t intimidate in a way a lot of these chairs do,” says Marc Newson, the Australian industrial designer who spent five years developing the Newson Task Chair with Knoll—the Best Design North America winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award. “I think they strive to bamboozle.”

[Photo: Dan Forbes]

Newson was able to shrink the bulky mechanics into a svelte, 2-inch system that disappears into the frame of the chair. A cantilevered seat appears to hover just above it, and all seating adjustments can be made from a single, notably red knob on the side.

The final result is an ergonomic performance chair with a distinctively light silhouette and a user experience so simple it stands out from any other task chair. “The simplicity belies the mechanical complexity,” says Newson.

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

