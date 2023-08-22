This new platform enables companies to measure their DEI performance

Launched last October, the analytics platform Dandi was designed to combat workplace bias by making companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs more measurable. The tool is easy to customize to focus on different data sets and has an intuitive interface, enabling management and HR to gain real-time insights into compensation and representation by gender, ethnicity, disability status, and other variables. It’s the winner of the Enterprise category of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards .

Dandi features a broad and vibrant color palette that makes it easy to create many different assets. It’s anchored by a simple and flexible framework that allows for infinite adjustments. The goal was to provide team members with more than just facts—Dandi was designed to enable data-driven storytelling. “A lot of design out there, as good as it may be, is very hard for non-designers to adopt,” says cofounder and chief product officer Viktor Persson. “Ultimately that hinders the success of the design, and that’s something that we think a lot about—not designing just for designers.”

