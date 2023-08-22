This device for moving livers treats the donor organ like a patient

Liver transplantation is a modern miracle, extending thousands of lives every year. But liver transportation? Not so much. “The current gold standard,” says David Kravitz, CEO of Organ Recovery Systems, is “a box of ice”—typically an Igloo cooler. That’s right: The largest internal human organ usually travels between hospitals in a device designed for catering beach parties.

This solution made more sense when liver donors were younger and healthier, but an ever-lengthening wait list for transplants has forced doctors to consider livers from older, sicker donors, and these medically fragile livers need extra support.

The LifePort Liver Transporter (LLT)—the winner of the Health category in the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—treats the donor organ like a patient, imbuing it with nutrients and keeping it from jostling on its journey. The eye-grabbing industrial design helps too: “We want [medical teams] to gain comfort at a glance that there’s something in their environment that they trust,” Kravitz says. “We had a couple of surgeons say, ‘Look at the profile—it’s just like an iPhone.’”

The LLT’s predecessor, the Kidney Transporter, resides in the Museum of Modern Art—and to Kravitz, pleasing design is an extension of the Hippocratic oath: “When you’re out there saving lives, adding a little beauty to the process is probably not a bad thing.”