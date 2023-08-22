A voice-enabled makeup assistant for the visually impaired

It’s not easy for anyone to apply mascara without clumps or achieve a perfectly blended blush. For people who are visually impaired, this can be nearly impossible. Estée Lauder, the 75-year-old beauty conglomerate, saw the need for a tool that could help visually impaired customers apply makeup by themselves.

In January 2023, the company launched a mobile app, the Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant, that uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence to analyze makeup on a user’s face, identifying whether the lipstick or foundation is uneven, or if there’s a smudge that needs to be corrected. It’s the Fashion and Beauty winner of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

Estée Lauder’s Lamia Drew [Photo: Lynette Ortiz]

Voice guidance offers detailed instructions on how to make adjustments. As the user goes about their day, they can return to the app to touch up their makeup on the go. Lamia Drew, Estée Lauder’s global director of inclusive technology and accessibility, says listening to end users has been crucial. “Even small features, like being able to adjust the virtual assistant’s speed of speech, are a direct result of their feedback.”

