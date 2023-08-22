This permeable concrete paver system allows the ground underneath to absorb more water

As climate change intensifies, cities are becoming increasingly vulnerable to storms and floods. To protect cities from this inundation, Norwegian architecture and design firm Snøhetta has designed a concrete paver system called Flyt that allows water to permeate the concrete surface and be absorbed into the ground below.

[Image: Snøhetta]

The system—the Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—consists of hexagonal stones that are fitted to create gaps of up to 2.3 inches between pavers, allowing more ground to absorb water. Flyt can be used in all kinds of public spaces, with a smaller gapped version deployed in heavily trafficked areas and a larger gapped version in less trafficked spaces (or as wells around trees).

[Image: Snøhetta]

“We settled for a fairly simple design,” says Marius Myking, director of product design at Snøhetta.

Flyt was developed in collaboration with Norwegian concrete paver manufacturer Asak, which had been looking for an elegant solution that could be used not just in parking spaces and loading zones (where most permeable pavers are currently found) but also in urban spaces. The municipality of Lillehammer, where the 1994 Winter Olympics were held, recently ordered enough stones to cover 11,000 square feet of a park. The first tiles are currently being laid.