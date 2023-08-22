This new pattern projection system brings sewing into the digital age

Earlier this year, a joint venture between sewing crafts and fabrics giants Joann and Singer culminated in the unveiling of Ditto, a first-ever digital pattern projection system. Designed by Cleveland-based product innovation firm Nottingham Spirk , Ditto combines algorithmic intelligence and projection to ease one of the most notoriously frustrating parts of the designing process: working with paper patterns.

Using the Ditto app—the winner of the Apps and Games category in the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—sewists can customize patterns and change measurements in real time, then project the pattern onto the fabric and begin cutting. “Sewing is skewing toward a younger audience, and this group is tech-savvy,” says John Nottingham, cofounder and co-CEO of Nottingham Spirk. Ditto is easy to set up, and its website includes a growing library of customizable templates from top brands and indie patternmakers.

The product was unveiled to design schools and sewists before New York Fashion Week in February 2023. Nottingham Spirk donated systems (which retail for $799) to institutions such as SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology and the New School’s Parsons School of Design. “Ditto enables the freedom of expression, the freedom of fit, and the joy of your clothes actually reflecting who you are,” says Nottingham.

