The company’s circular designs, which avoid mixed materials and ease disassembly, is a winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

How the North Face is making it easier to recycle its clothing

BY Adele Peters1 minute read

Less than 1% of used clothing gets repurposed into new garments, so last year the North Face tweaked some of its most popular styles—such as the fuzzy Osito jacket, made from 100% recycled polyester—to make disassembly and recycling as easy as possible. The strategies include avoiding mixed materials, since current recycling systems can’t effectively separate the fibers, and making elements like zippers simple to remove.

An elastic cinch cord, commonly used on jacket hoods, can’t easily be recycled, so the designers replaced it with a nonelastic version. Now, when consumers drop off these worn-out clothes in the company’s take-back bins at stores, the garments will be cleaned, repaired, and resold, or disassembled for recycling to create new clothing, a program that is the winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Circular Design category. Ultimately, the company wants all of its products to become recyclable.

[Photo: courtesy North Face]

“Circularity is a huge part of our sustainability strategy,” says Kellen Hennessy, a senior designer at the North Face. The company is focused on growing its circular assortment by converting existing styles and designing new ones to higher standards. “As recycling technologies continue to evolve,” Hennessy says, “so will our standards and capabilities to build more products with circularity in mind.”

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

