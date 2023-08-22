Why this Ikea-backed design studio just opened its office to all of Copenhagen

Since its founding in 2015, Copenhagen-based design firm Space10 has prioritized public engagement. Funded by Ikea and focused on sustainable, inclusive solutions, the agency shares its research online and hosts lectures and gallery shows in its Meatpacking District headquarters in the Danish city. Last year, it took that engagement to the next level by opening within its building what it calls the Space10 Library, where visitors can study, collaborate, or just enjoy a coffee.

The light-filled library—the Workplace category winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award—merges with Space10’s gallery and event spaces but can be divided via modular partitions and fabric scrims. The result resembles a kind of laboratory for learning, thanks in part to original white tile walls that adorned what was once a fish-distribution plant. Floor-to-ceiling storefront windows connect to the bustling neighborhood.

Independent booths allow for private calls or small meetings. “Coming into the space and knowing that there will be people who are engaged, bringing in energy and ideas, it really pays off,” says Ryan Sherman, Space10’s director of creative and strategy. “I think being more actively engaged in your environment and your community gives you that extra nudge to come to the office rather than working from home.”

