This new countertop appliance makes drinking water out of thin air

When trying to market an entirely new countertop appliance, a minimal footprint is key. That’s what cofounders Reuben Vollmer and Tyler Breton realized when they were creating Spout, the first atmospheric water generator designed to be small, affordable, and quiet enough for consumer household use. “You shouldn’t have to even think about this machine,” says Vollmer, Spout’s CEO. “It should, honestly, just be an afterthought.”

[Photo: courtesy Spout]

The countertop device, launched in May, generates up to 2.5 gallons of clean drinking water a day. It’s the On the Rise winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Spout uses hospital-grade air filters to make sure no airborne pollutants enter the water it produces, which is kept clean with a UV light in the pitcher lid. Bould Design, the firm that provided the industrial design for the Nest Thermostat, created the profile for Spout, which Vollmer says contributed to the product’s durability and relatively low price ($499).

