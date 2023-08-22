How JanSport designed better bags for people with limited dexterity

Backpack maker JanSport is demonstrating how heritage brands can successfully bring accessible design mainstream. In January, following a three-year collaboration with Disability:IN, a global nonprofit focused on increasing inclusivity for the disabled community, JanSport launched its Adaptive Collection: a backpack and a crossbody bag that come in two colors (black and powder pink), along with a tie-dye pattern. The collection is the winner of the Accessible Design category in the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards .

Both have been rethought to balance ease of use with style. The Central Adaptive Backpack, for example, is designed to fit securely against a mobility device’s backrest for better balance—but it looks just like the company’s popular SuperBreak backpack. “The adaptive community sought more bags with a traditional appearance rather than a medical-grade look and feel,” says JanSport VP Alexandra Reveles.

[Photo: courtesy JanSport]

Better Buckles

The collection was built with buckles that are typically used in the outdoor-gear industry to make it easier for people wearing gloves to manipulate them. JanSport realized these buckles would work well for people with dexterity limitations.

[Photo: courtesy JanSport]

New Colors

JanSport plans to expand the collection in early fall with three new colors: Deep Juniper (dark green), Space Dust (space printed pattern), and Blue Dusk (light blue).