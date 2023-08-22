How JanSport designed better bags for people with limited dexterity

Backpack maker JanSport is demonstrating how heritage brands can successfully bring accessible design mainstream. In January, following a three-year collaboration with Disability:IN, a global nonprofit focused on increasing inclusivity for the disabled community, JanSport launched its Adaptive Collection: a backpack and a crossbody bag that come in two colors (black and powder pink), along with a tie-dye pattern. The collection is the winner of the Accessible Design category in the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.
Both have been rethought to balance ease of use with style. The Central Adaptive Backpack, for example, is designed to fit securely against a mobility device’s backrest for better balance—but it looks just like the company’s popular SuperBreak backpack. “The adaptive community sought more bags with a traditional appearance rather than a medical-grade look and feel,” says JanSport VP Alexandra Reveles.
Better Buckles
The collection was built with buckles that are typically used in the outdoor-gear industry to make it easier for people wearing gloves to manipulate them. JanSport realized these buckles would work well for people with dexterity limitations.
New Colors
JanSport plans to expand the collection in early fall with three new colors: Deep Juniper (dark green), Space Dust (space printed pattern), and Blue Dusk (light blue).
More Straps
Traditional bags feature minimal straps, but the Adaptive Backpack has more of them—and more ways to tuck the straps away to eliminate dangling.
Easy Access
The backpack is shorter and less deep to enable users to easily reach items at the bottom. It also has easily adjustable loops, located on the back, that can be customized to hang off the handles of mobility devices, as well as easy-grab zipper pullers and finger loops for those with dexterity limitations.
