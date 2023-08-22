This new biodesign process creates new products from algae and air

Otrivin Air Lab showcases one of nature’s most enduring, powerful, and often overlooked organisms: algae. Created by London-based architecture and design firm ecoLogicStudio in partnership with consumer healthcare company Otrivin, the public laboratory and algae garden—a winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Biodesign category—sits inside a timber-frame structure within London’s Building Centre, an innovation-focused exhibition hall.

[Photo: courtesy ecoLogicStudio]

There, biodesigners collect biomass created by the algae as they mine CO2 from the air. These biopolymer filaments are then fed into a 3D printer to create new products, such as neti pots, stools, and bottles. Air Lab—part classroom, part exhibition—illustrates a path toward a circular city. The lab, says ecoLogicStudio cofounder Marco Poletto, places algae in the protagonist’s role, emphasizing how powerful they can be in purifying the air and creating new life. “Design is an enabling tool for a more participatory approach for shaping a sustainable future,” says Poletto.

