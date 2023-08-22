Figma’s collaborative tools could change the way everyone works

In the age of remote and hybrid work, Figma—which for eight years has been offering tools to help people in different locations work together simultaneously on a single design project—has become a go-to platform for collaborative visual design. Yet it’s not only designers who need to share visuals. “You have Slack, you have Google Docs, you have these core communication tools, but you didn’t really have a visual one,” says Noah Levin, Figma’s VP of design.

Figma—the General Excellence winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—has recently rolled out a variety of tools to enable collaboration among other types of workers who need to share visual ideas, such as managers, engineers, copywriters, and researchers. Along with its two-year-old whiteboarding platform, FigJam, it now has a presentation mode called Spotlight and a newly released “Dev Mode,” which helps designers and developers work together.

Figma’s Noah Levin [Photo: Damien Maloney]

In addition to serving corporate customers like Airbnb, Dropbox, and Kimberly-Clark, Figma provides Chromebook versions of software for free to K–12 students and teachers across the U.S. One new offering helps classmates collaborate on projects while allowing teachers to build visually compelling lessons on subjects from biology to literature.

In September 2022, design software giant Adobe announced plans to acquire Figma for roughly $20 billion—an eyebrow-raising price that has drawn attention from across tech and finance (and from regulatory agencies). The aim is to merge Figma’s collaborative capabilities with Adobe’s powerful creative tools.