This online training startup’s teaching assistant is an AI bot

Julia Stiglitz began her education career teaching fourth graders in San Jose as part of the Teach for America program. In 2012, after a couple of years at Google working on Google Apps for Education, she was recruited by a startup called Coursera . As one of its first 10 employees, Stiglitz helped kick-start the idea of massive open online courses , better known as MOOCs—a new form of teaching that felt so transformative the New York Times declared 2012 “ the Year of the MOOC .”

By allowing anyone with a web browser to participate, MOOCs from Coursera, Udemy, Udacity, and other companies made education accessible in ways that conventional in-person study never could. But the more massive the MOOC, the more passive the experience tended to be. If you were one of thousands of people watching a streamed video lecture, you didn’t get the personalized attention a teacher can offer in a brick-and-mortar classroom.

During the early MOOC era, “a lot of learners struggled to be successful because it was so focused on content rather than support and all the other things that come with a really great teaching and learning experience,” Stiglitz remembers. “At the time, I thought that was a choice. Either you chose access and scale, or you chose engagement. But you couldn’t really have both.”

In 2018, Stiglitz left Coursera to become a partner at education-focused venture capital firm GSV Ventures. But she didn’t stop thinking about the challenge of keeping online learners engaged enough to complete the courses she’d started. And a couple of years ago, she concluded that AI could help.