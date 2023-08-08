This online training startup’s teaching assistant is an AI bot

Julia Stiglitz began her education career teaching fourth graders in San Jose as part of the Teach for America program. In 2012, after a couple of years at Google working on Google Apps for Education, she was recruited by a startup called Coursera. As one of its first 10 employees, Stiglitz helped kick-start the idea of massive open online courses, better known as MOOCs—a new form of teaching that felt so transformative the New York Times declared 2012 “the Year of the MOOC.”
By allowing anyone with a web browser to participate, MOOCs from Coursera, Udemy, Udacity, and other companies made education accessible in ways that conventional in-person study never could. But the more massive the MOOC, the more passive the experience tended to be. If you were one of thousands of people watching a streamed video lecture, you didn’t get the personalized attention a teacher can offer in a brick-and-mortar classroom.
During the early MOOC era, “a lot of learners struggled to be successful because it was so focused on content rather than support and all the other things that come with a really great teaching and learning experience,” Stiglitz remembers. “At the time, I thought that was a choice. Either you chose access and scale, or you chose engagement. But you couldn’t really have both.”
In 2018, Stiglitz left Coursera to become a partner at education-focused venture capital firm GSV Ventures. But she didn’t stop thinking about the challenge of keeping online learners engaged enough to complete the courses she’d started. And a couple of years ago, she concluded that AI could help.
That realization led her to found an online learning company called CoRise—focused on career-enhancing training such as technical courses—with two fellow Coursera alumni, Sourabh Bajaj and Jacob Samuelson. The startup, which is announcing that it’s changing its name to Uplimit as of today, has raised $8.5 million in funding from Stiglitz’s former employer GSV, Greylock, and individuals such as OpenAI president Greg Brockman. It launched its first course in November 2021.
In many ways, Uplimit is reminiscent of Coursera and other existing MOOC platforms. It offers a bevy of technical and business leadership courses on topics such as “Interpreting Machine Learning Models,” “Data Science for Security and Fraud,” and “Leveraging Team Member Strengths to Drive Results.” They’re taught by instructors with experience at organizations including Google, Hugging Face, Meta, Twitter, and Stanford. Most cost a few hundred dollars apiece; there’s also a $1,000-per-year all-you-can-learn option as well as team and enterprise plans.
The company’s goal is not to use AI to lessen the involvement of its human teachers. Instead, it aims to augment their expertise in a way that scales way, way up. The company’s largest class so far has had about 1,000 students, but 7,500 people have signed up for its upcoming free course on building AI products using OpenAI technology, which it’s producing in partnership with OpenAI itself.