See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Automotive category.

The best automotive design of 2023

BY Jesus Diaz

The Automotive category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that make the driving experience safer, more pleasant, and more sustainable. This year’s winner, Kodiak Robotic’s SensorPods, is an easy-to-install sensor system for autonomous trucks that fits in a compact enclosure the size of typical side-view mirrors. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.

Finalists

EV heated seat belt
ZF

Volvo EX90
Volvo Cars

Honorable Mentions

Battery swap station
Ample

Ready Care
Harman

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Automotive honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Jesus Diaz is a screenwriter and producer whose latest work includes the mini-documentary series Control Z: The Future to Undo, the futurist daily Novaceno, and the book The Secrets of Lego House. More

