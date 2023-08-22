The best automotive design of 2023

The Automotive category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that make the driving experience safer, more pleasant, and more sustainable. This year’s winner, Kodiak Robotic’s SensorPods, is an easy-to-install sensor system for autonomous trucks that fits in a compact enclosure the size of typical side-view mirrors. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.
Finalists
EV heated seat belt
ZF
Volvo EX90
Volvo Cars
Honorable Mentions
Battery swap station
Ample
Ready Care
Harman
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
