The best artificial intelligence designs of 2023

The Artificial Intelligence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors systems, platforms, and UIs that leverage algorithms to positively impact the way we live. This year’s winner, Prenuvo’s Whole Body Health Scan, adds AI smarts to fMRI technology so medical professionals can spot problems early. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Deepcell platform
Deepcell
Good Face
Good Face Project
H2know
Conservation Labs
Magic Write
Canva
RecycleOS
EverestLabs
Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant
Estée Lauder Companies
Honorable Mentions
AI Facility Intelligence
BeamUP
Applying machine learning to prepped produce
Afresh
Remastered Memories
Wunderman Thompson
Smart bird feeder
Bird Buddy
Virtualitics AI Platform
Virtualitics
