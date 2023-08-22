Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The best artificial intelligence designs of 2023

BY Max Ufberg

The Artificial Intelligence category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors systems, platforms, and UIs that leverage algorithms to positively impact the way we live. This year’s winner, Prenuvo’s Whole Body Health Scan, adds AI smarts to fMRI technology so medical professionals can spot problems early. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Deepcell platform
Deepcell

Good Face
Good Face Project

H2know
Conservation Labs

Magic Write
Canva

RecycleOS
EverestLabs

Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant
Estée Lauder Companies

Honorable Mentions

AI Facility Intelligence
BeamUP

Applying machine learning to prepped produce
Afresh

Remastered Memories
Wunderman Thompson

Smart bird feeder
Bird Buddy

Virtualitics AI Platform
Virtualitics

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Artificial Intelligence honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

