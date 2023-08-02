This Bay Area startup will help steer billions of dollars toward clean energy investments

When the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, the U.S. could claim it was making a record-setting investment in combating climate change. But even the hundreds of billions of dollars in investments and subsidies won’t be close to covering the entire cost of cutting carbon emissions, especially from homes and offices.

Enter WattCarbon, a just-launched marketplace that seeks to steer private financing and investment toward building decarbonization on a wide scale. Buyers—like companies—can invest in projects that speed up electrification, have a measurable impact in terms of tons of carbon emissions avoided, and show clear progress toward cutting emissions. It’s a new market mechanism and system of measurement that could fill a crucial gap in the emissions reduction puzzle. “This is democratizing market transformation,” says McGee Young, the firm’s founder and CEO. He wants the site and system to allow companies to simply “click to cut carbon.” WattCarbon buyers would invest money in a fractional share of a project portfolio—electrifying lower-income buildings in a specific neighborhood that otherwise wouldn’t get the investment, installing solar panels in a region with coal-powered utilities, or subsidizing the deployment of fossil-fuel-free appliances, for example. Those funds would then be released to the supplier to help pay for the project, including staff and equipment. In return, the buyer would get Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) equal to their share, which are quantifiable records of their investment in slashing a specific amount of emissions.

Because WattCarbon claims it can guarantee transparency and accuracy, measuring avoided emissions to the gram of CO2, it expects to slowly establish a trusted marketplace that would draw the funding and capital necessary to accelerate the energy transition. Currently, buildings account for 40% of global emissions. Young contrasts this concept to the carbon offset market, where corporations invest in actions like tree planting, a long-term solution that has generated intense skepticism: It’s time- and work-intensive, non-native species can get planted that won’t survive a changing climate, and as the recent Canadian wildfires show, there’s a nontrivial fire risk. Investing money in WattCarbon would fund rapid investments in needed infrastructure, the impact of which can be measured much more quickly. And companies seeking to spend on ESG or offsets can fund actions and investments that can directly avoid future emissions, arguably a much better, more direct way of funneling corporate resources.

Young uses the metaphor of an overflowing bathtub. Right now, carbon offsets like trees simply sop up the water already on the floor. What we should be doing is turning off the tap. “That comes from eliminating the use of fossil fuels,” he says. “That’s primarily from decarbonizing buildings, putting solar panels on people’s roofs, or installing heat pumps instead of natural gas furnaces.” Panama Bartholomy, founder and executive director of the Building Electrification Coalition, believes WattCarbon fills an important gap. Despite the massive number of subsidies the Inflation Reduction Act directed toward decarbonization, it’s not nearly enough to transform the built environment at the pace the climate crisis demands, and many companies doing such work have trouble scaling or training more crew. By directly tackling less-sexy sustainability moves like changing out water heaters, training tradespeople for installations, and creating more standardization, it can help create a real market that will attract even bigger investors.

“I’m encouraged by the innovation WattCarbon is bringing to the market, it’s a big need,” Bartholomy says. “We could do this through a regulatory approach and, say, wait 25 years for everyone’s furnace to break. But we don’t have that time.” WattCarbon will launch with a handful of partners, such as Solar Holler, which installs solar panels in West Virginia, and BlocPower, the startup that’s electrifying the city of Ithaca, New York, and wants to use WattCarbon to lower the costs of installing heat pumps in low-income communities. Young argues the WattCarbon approach avoids the self-selection bias in many home energy retrofit programs. Rebates for these investments tend to mean the well-off, higher-income homeowners, who might already plan to install an electric stove, get a bonus for something they’d do anyway. With WattCarbon, a private firm focused on electrification can get capital to cut the costs of higher-end, electric water heaters and heat pumps. That way, it can offer customers who may be looking for the cheapest replacement for a broken appliance a sustainable and affordable option.

“There are two ways to cause change to happen: change prices or change values,” Young says. “Changing values is hard.” WattCarbon’s system for measuring the carbon impact of these actions will be critical to its success. Young’s previous role was chief technology officer at Recurve, a startup that created software to measure the avoided energy use of electrification and efficiency investments. Investors need to believe these new kinds of EACs are accurate for a true marketplace to bloom, argues Bartholomy. Being able to say with certainty that carbon savings came directly from WattCarbon investments, and wouldn’t have happened otherwise, is necessary. But he believes any investment into these underserved spaces from the private sector is “undoubtedly great.”

Young contends, “This can actually have a real social impact. A lot of the projects are happening in places that otherwise wouldn’t be happening, for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford these benefits.”