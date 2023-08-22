Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Apps and Games category.

The best app and game design of 2023

BY Harry McCracken

The Apps and Games category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design in software or digital products. This year’s winner, Nottingham Spirk’s Ditto, is a digital platform that replaces paper patterns with a projected pattern. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.

Finalists

The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City
Animal Repair Shop

Disney+
Disney

ExperienceCraft
Experience Camps

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

SketchUp for iPad
Trimble SketchUp

Honorable Mentions

Chevrolet Silverado EV AR experience
Pixel and Texel

Selfsea
Sidebench

Spatial Ops
Resolution Games

Urban Decay’s Beamin’ Up
Tool

VR game accessibility
ForeVR

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Apps and Games honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Harry McCracken is the global technology editor for Fast Company, based in San Francisco. In past lives, he was editor at large for Time magazine, founder and editor of Technologizer, and editor of PC World More

Explore Topics