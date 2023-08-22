The best app and game design of 2023

The Apps and Games category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best design in software or digital products. This year’s winner, Nottingham Spirk’s Ditto, is a digital platform that replaces paper patterns with a projected pattern. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.
Finalists
The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City
Animal Repair Shop
Disney+
Disney
ExperienceCraft
Experience Camps
SketchUp for iPad
Trimble SketchUp
Honorable Mentions
Chevrolet Silverado EV AR experience
Pixel and Texel
Selfsea
Sidebench
Spatial Ops
Resolution Games
Urban Decay’s Beamin’ Up
Tool
VR game accessibility
ForeVR
