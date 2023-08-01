Costa Coffee boycott? Anti-‘woke’ crusaders keep invoking Bud Light as a bullying tactic

Costa Coffee, England’s largest coffee chain, has become the latest victim of anti-trans backlash by conservative consumers—a fate that had struck few companies outside America until now.

What kickstarted the controversy was when a photo began circulating online of a surfing mural that appears on the side of a Costa Coffee van. It features a person, shirtless with yellow swim trunks and mastectomy scars, managing the impressive feat of surfing a wave while enjoying a Costa coffee. The photo went viral once social media users—many seemingly British-based and politically right-of-center—started accusing the chain of “promoting mutilation” of young girls, among worse things, and by Tuesday morning, #BoycottCostaCoffee was trending on Twitter.

In response to various displays of support for the LGBTQ community in recent months, anti-“woke” American crusaders have cycled from protesting Bud Light to bashing Target, Nike, and even Bass Pro Shops. Conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk recently lamented how he’s now forced to open his refrigerator and ponder, “Well, is this ketchup bottle ‘woke’? Is this mustard?”

But for the most part, consumers across the Atlantic had steered clear of these kinds of protests prior to this week.