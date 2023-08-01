Birkenstock IPO: LVMH-backed private equity firm could take the sandal brand public, report says

Birkenstock, one of the most recognizable footwear and fashion brands in the world, may be holding its initial public offering next month. That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, which says that L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury fashion juggernaut LVMH, is planning to take the company public in September.
Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Birkenstock? Many will already know the answer to this. Birkenstock is perhaps the most famous sandal brand in the world. Its cork sandals are sold in over 90 countries; its brand is so recognizable that the blockbuster movie Barbie chose to feature its footwear in the film. What many may not know is that Birkenstock is nearly 250 years old. The company was founded in Germany back in 1774.
- Who currently owns Birkenstock? For over two centuries, Birkenstock was owned by the German company that founded it. But in 2021, a private equity firm called L Catterton purchased the brand for €4 billion (about $4.3 billion). L Catterton itself is backed by the French luxury fashion brand LVMH.
- What is the Birkenstock IPO date? There is no firm date yet. Bloomberg was the first to report that the IPO will occur sometime in September, citing sources. The Financial Times has also reported a September IPO for Birkenstock; however, it also cites a source as saying the IPO may take place after September. Fast Company reached out to Birkenstock for comment and will update this post if we hear back.
- What market will Birkenstock trade on? That’s unknown at this time, too. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are reportedly advising the sandal maker on its IPO. In July, L Catterton had another one of its companies IPO: beauty retailer Oddity Tech. Oddity made its debut on the Nasdaq, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the market Birkenstock will trade on.
- What is the Birkenstock stock symbol? Birkenstock does not have a stock symbol yet as the IPO hasn’t even been publicly confirmed by the company.
- How many employees does Birkenstock have? The FT reports that Birkenstock employs 3,000 workers. Many of those are in Germany, where Birkenstock produces its footwear.
- What is the Birkenstock IPO share price? We won’t know the IPO share price of Birkenstock until much closer to its public offering. However, sources told the FT that Birkenstock could be valued at around $8 billion upon its debut. That would be a hefty gain for L Catterton, which purchased the company just over two years ago for nearly half as much.
