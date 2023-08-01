Trader Joe’s just issued its 4th food recall in a week after rocks were found in cooked falafel

Trader Joe’s is having a pretty bad week when it comes to some of the products it sells. In a span of just three days, the company has had to issue recalls on four of its products. And the recalls are for pretty nasty reasons—three of the affected products contained rocks and one contained insects.

Here is a full list of the recalled Traders Joe’s products:

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies

SKU# 98744

SELL BY dates: 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Reason: May contain rocks

What to do: Do not eat. Discard the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

More information here.

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies

SKU# 82752

SELL BY dates: 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Reason: May contain rocks

What to do: Do not eat. Discard the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

More information here.

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup

SKU# 68470

USE BY dates: 07/18/23 – 09/15/23

Reason: May contain insects

What to do: Do not eat. Discard the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

More information here.

Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel

SKU# 93935

Sold only in AL, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC, and WI stores

Reason: May contain rocks

What to do: Do not eat. Discard the product or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

More information here.

Recalls can either be voluntary or mandated by a government agency, usually the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). When contacted about the recalls a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch, “We don’t wait for regulatory agencies to tell us what to do. We voluntarily take action quickly and aggressively — investigating potential problems and removing a product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality.”

Food recalls are not things to take lightly. As Fast Company reported in June, vegan food-subscription company Daily Harvest had to issue a recall of a ground beef substitute in 2022 after people became sick eating it. Almost 400 people had reactions to flour used in the product, with 133 of those people ending up in hospital and some people having to have their gallbladders removed as a result.