WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike on women’s basketball in the age of NIL

The business of women’s basketball has never been more powerful—or more in flux. Both the WNBA and the NCAA college tournament posted record viewership numbers last season, with the NCAA final alone pulling in 9.9 million viewers, a sign of the sport’s surging fandom.

Name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsement deals on the college level, meanwhile, have raised the profiles of younger players to unprecedented levels; a star like Louisiana State University forward Angel Reese is commanding brand contracts that value her at an estimated $1.6 million.

As these players prepare to enter the professional ranks—with outsize voices and platforms—Nneka Ogwumike is committed to making the WNBA a welcoming environment. The 33-year-old forward for the Los Angeles Sparks has shaped the pro league since being drafted No. 1 in 2012, after helping to lead Stanford to four Final Four appearances. She won a championship with the Sparks in 2016, along with the MVP award, and has made the all-star team eight times. As president of the Players Association, a position she’s held since 2016, Ogwumike has been a vocal advocate for social justice issues and helped lead negotiations for the WNBA’s historic 2020 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

As she prepares for her sport’s pivotal next phase, she talks about the rise of NIL, the WNBA’s approach to marketing, and her priorities for the next CBA.