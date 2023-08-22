The best accessible design of 2023

The Accessible Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that put accessibility front and center. This year’s winner, JanSport’s Adaptive Collection, is a series of backpacks and crossbody bags designed for people with limited dexterity. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Disability-Forward Housing
The Kelsey
Inclusive Sensory Room
Pittsburgh International Airport
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories
Microsoft
Honorable Mentions
All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media
Google
Hapta
L’Oréal
Inclusive Design for Cognition Tool Kit
Microsoft
Marylands Farm Park
BNO
Oh Woman Easy
Oh Woman
Oxo Good Grips Twisting Jar Opener with Basepad
Oxo
