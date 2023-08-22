Fast company logo
See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Accessible Design category.

The best accessible design of 2023

BY Margaret Andersen

The Accessible Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that put accessibility front and center. This year’s winner, JanSport’s Adaptive Collection, is a series of backpacks and crossbody bags designed for people with limited dexterity. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Disability-Forward Housing
The Kelsey

Inclusive Sensory Room
Pittsburgh International Airport

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories
Microsoft

Honorable Mentions

All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media
Google

Hapta
L’Oréal

Inclusive Design for Cognition Tool Kit
Microsoft

Marylands Farm Park
BNO

Oh Woman Easy
Oh Woman

Oxo Good Grips Twisting Jar Opener with Basepad
Oxo

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Accessible Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Margaret Andersen is a contributor for Fast Company and a judge for Innovation By Design 2023

