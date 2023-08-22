The best accessible design of 2023

BY Margaret Andersen

The Accessible Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that put accessibility front and center. This year’s winner, JanSport’s Adaptive Collection, is a series of backpacks and crossbody bags designed for people with limited dexterity. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists Disability-Forward Housing

The Kelsey Inclusive Sensory Room

Pittsburgh International Airport Microsoft Adaptive Accessories

Microsoft

Honorable Mentions All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media

Google Hapta

L’Oréal Inclusive Design for Cognition Tool Kit

Microsoft

Marylands Farm Park

BNO Oh Woman Easy

Oh Woman Oxo Good Grips Twisting Jar Opener with Basepad

Oxo