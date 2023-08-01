Overstock rebrands as Bed Bath & Beyond—and the big blue coupon lives on

Bed Bath & Beyond is dead. Long live Bed Bath & Beyond.

With the brick-and-mortar clearance sale over and retail stores now closed down, Overstock has embraced its recent purchase of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, rebranding its website and ushering the well-known retailer to its next stage. The website relaunch happened a while ago in Canada, but Overstock held off on making the change in the U.S. while the going-out-of-business sales were happening. “We didn’t want . . . to be confused with what feels like a garage sale at the brick-and-mortar sites,” CEO Jonathan Johnson told Fast Company.

As part of the rebranding of Overstock to Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will offer 20% off any single item on its website and 25% off in-app redemption. That’s a move meant to entice the legacy Bed Bath & Beyond customer, who grew used to the 20% big blue coupon that arrived regularly in the mail. Those coupons won’t go out as frequently moving forward, and they’ll come via email to users who sign up for marketing notices, but they will live on in some capacity, the company says. To further welcome those customers, Johnson says the company plans to reinstate all of the unused Welcome Reward Points in the Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program, which had disappeared as the clearance sales took place. The most noticeable change, though, will be the website relaunch, which will look familiar to customers of both the Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond brands.

“It’s Bed Bath and a much bigger, better Beyond,” says Johnson. “Beyond the kitchen, bed, and bath that you typically buy at Bed Bath & Beyond, there will be patio furniture, area rugs, different products Overstock has been strong at all the time.” By rebranding as Bed Bath & Beyond, the company also gets to do away with the Overstock name, one that has been criticized. (“I have repeatedly told Overstock management that their name was lame, connoted that they sell closeout merchandise, which they used to do, and did not create an impression that they are a leading online retailer of home goods,” Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, previously told Fast Company.) Bed Bath & Beyond, despite the bankruptcy, still has a lot of marketing power and brand identity. “We’ve known [the Overstock name needed to be changed] for a long time,” says Johnson. “We’ve looked at different names. Ultimately, we had hope we could associate Overstock with home, rather than pick a new name and spend years and millions of dollars [convincing people] that it meant home, and people should come to it. So when this popped up, and we could get a name that worked, relatively cheaply, it felt like a match made in heaven.”

In Canada, the renamed site has seen more direct traffic, a better return on ad spends and higher conversion rates for customers, says Johnson. The revamp has not just solved the name problem. Becoming Bed Bath & Beyond has also opened up new suppliers to the company. Johnson says the website has added 600,000 new SKUs since the deal was announced, including products from many suppliers who were reluctant to be sold by Overstock before. Further down the list of things to do for Johnson and his executive team is figuring out what the company’s new ticker symbol will be. The current OSTK doesn’t make much sense, since the Overstock name is being shelved. But the meme stock frenzy surrounding BBBY casts a shadow on that ticker.

“We’re thinking about it. We don’t really have anything to announce,” he says. “We want to pick the right name. We want to pick the right ticker symbol. There are two ticker symbols I don’t want to get: one is OSTK, the other is BBBY, which I think is tainted on the street as a bankrupt meme stock.” Meme stock traders are a persistent bunch, though. Does Johnson worry they’ll continue to focus on the stock when the deal is done? “We don’t want that,” he says. “Do we risk it? Yes. Have we seen teddy bear memes show up on some of our social media accounts? Yes, but we don’t do anything to encourage that. We still have a very strong institutional shareholder base.” Close to 80% of the stock is held by institutional shareholders, he estimates. “I think the larger institutional base you have, the less likely you are to become a retail investor meme stock.”