The internet’s most vibrant culture factory is making a play for the living room, with an assist from the NFL.

Inside YouTube’s $14 billion plan to reinvent NFL Sunday Ticket

[Illustration: Raymond Biesinger]

BY Ainsley Harrislong read

College football’s brightest stars, dressed in their snappiest suits, assembled beneath gray skies and the beaux-arts grandeur of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri this past April for the first day of the 2023 National Football League draft.

As Roger Goodell, the NFL’s longtime commissioner, revealed each team’s pick and called rookies to the stage, a roving camera crew hovered around the velvet sofas in the sprawling room inside the station where top players sat with their families.

“I bring me. I’m bringing a man of God. I bring a leader,” quarterback and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud said after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans, tears in his eyes and diamonds in the shape of a 7 around his neck.

Live footage of Stroud’s comments played on oversize screens for thousands of fans gathered on the lawn outside Union Station. But an even bigger audience surveyed the scene from a distance via the world’s largest video platform: YouTube, home to 2 billion-plus monthly active users. On the NFL’s main channel, which has more than 11 million subscribers, nearly 600,000 people watched the live coverage, and millions more the highlights. On ESPN’s YouTube channel, commentators livestreamed their reactions, attracting more than 1.5 million views. A similar stream from Bleacher Report surpassed 260,000 views.

