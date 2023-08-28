How leaders can make an impact in uncertain times

Economic uncertainty with no end in sight. An abrupt transition from growth to “efficiency.” Layoffs, geopolitical tensions, trade disputes. Oh, and the AI revolution, which has transformed how companies think about everything from productivity to the very nature of creative work.

It’s a challenging mix for even the most seasoned executive. That’s why at this year’s annual meeting of the Fast Company Impact Council, we asked our members—an invitation-only group of forward-thinking corporate and nonprofit leaders, CEOs, innovators, founders, and guest speakers—how they are navigating this tumultuous time and setting their companies up to thrive in the future. Their answers varied widely, but there was a common thread: the need to find a purpose that aligns with their business imperatives.

“Being a good citizen is super important to being a good business,” said Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, in the opening session at the New York Stock Exchange on June 12. “Those two are mutually reinforcing.” In Silverman’s case, he picked three areas to concentrate on after taking the reins of the struggling company in 2017: economic empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability. This focus ultimately boosted the company’s financial performance.

Other insights from the event touched on topics such as choosing the right talent to bet on, figuring out how to deploy new technology, and fostering an inclusive culture with a remote workforce. Here are some of the most memorable moments in an unforgettable day.