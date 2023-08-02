First it was self-healing polymers. Then it was self-healing concrete. Now we have self-healing metals.

A team of scientists at the Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico recently observed a cracked sheet of platinum heal while doing research on metal fatigue. One minute, the crack was visible under an electron microscope; the next it was completely gone and the metal looked like new. (The same happened with a piece of copper, and scientists speculate it could apply to other metals too.) Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Nature. Metal fatigue happens when metals are exposed to repeated stressors like motions or consistent loads, which can cause microscopic cracks that get worse over time. “When people think about material failure, they usually think about something exploding, or breaking, but mostly it’s repeated use,” says Michael Demkowicz, a Texas A&M University professor of materials science and engineering, and coauthor of the study. “You keep sitting on the same chair, and it eventually breaks.” Demkowicz predicted self-healing metal a decade ago, based on computer simulations. Now, the team has clear evidence that under specific conditions that are yet to be defined, some metals have an intrinsic ability to heal themselves with no human intervention. “I think the key will be to modify the microstructure to optimize self-healing,” says Demkowicz. “That’s a big task with a lot of variables, which is why I think it will take time before concrete applications are possible.”

But that’s not to say there aren’t any. Since the study was done in a vacuum, it’s hard to say if that same piece of metal would heal in air, so early applications might be for components that operate in the vacuum of space. “We’ve already had people from NASA calling us,” says Demkowicz. Solder joints like those found in electronics, plus rotating machinery like shafts or ball bearings in engines or generators, could be another viable route because these are the kinds of hidden mechanisms that are most prone to metal fatigue. Would the same kind of technology be useful to prevent metal bridges or bigger infrastructure from collapsing? The scale makes it difficult to speculate, but as Demkowicz points out, a big crack starts with a small crack, so it’s not out of the question. During the study, the researchers used a machine that pulled on the ends of a piece of metal about 200 times per second. When a crack formed, it was a few micrometers wide and 60 nanometers long. Then, about 40 minutes into the experiment, the crack began to disappear, and about a third of it healed, then grew in a different direction. “That’s one of the reasons why we could make a convincing case that it actually healed,” says Demkowicz. “Because [the crack] went away, and then it went somewhere else.”

What’s particularly interesting is that the crack went away at room temperature. The researchers call this cold welding, a process that is commonly used in aerospace and electronics. It requires no heat or electricity to join metals together. Instead, it occurs when two metal surfaces come so close to each other that the atoms on either ends of the crack bond to reconstitute a smooth surface. “It’s a simple matter of atoms wanting to stick together,” says Demkowicz. It may be another 10 years before the discovery finds applications outside of a lab, but if and when it does, it’ll take material science one step closer to science fiction. “The effect of fatigue on metals is like the effect of aging on bodies,” he says. “So you could say we’re looking for a fountain of youth for metals.”