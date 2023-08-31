This agency’s branding experiment wants to get you more excited about your 401(k)

Saving for retirement has never been the most exciting prospect and can be mystifying for even seasoned employees, let alone people just entering the workforce. Financial literacy plays a big role, but branding matters too.

Despite its ubiquity, the 401(k)’s name is an alphanumeric hurdle to appreciating how these accounts can grow savings for retirement. Fast Company challenged strategic design firm Godfrey Dadich Partners to put a more appealing spin on the concept. The result: OYSTER (Optimize Your Savings to Enjoy Retirement), an acronym that lends itself to an app-based investment tool whose full name reminds people of its purpose.

The metaphorical oyster, says Allie Fisher, partner and head of creative at GDP, evokes “gradual growth, asset protection, and eventual treasure” while also telling “a richer story about the benefit on the other end of your investment.”