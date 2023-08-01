Hillary Clinton: Extreme heat has a disastrous effect on women workers (exclusive)

In February, as India endured its highest temperatures since 1901, Hillary Clinton visited the country to see firsthand the heat’s impact on female workers. In Rajasthan’s salt flats, she met with women harvesting salt, laborious work that involves raking up the tops of the salt ponds in the scorching heat of the desert. The women were pushing their start times to 4 a.m. to avoid the highest temperatures of the day.

Yet, despite the record heat, future years are likely to be hotter still. “How are they going to keep going?” Clinton says. The former Secretary of State is the global ambassador for heat, health, and gender with the Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock), a group working on climate resilience. Its new report details how extreme heat compounds the already existing gender gap in work around the world, focusing on data from the U.S., India, and Nigeria. For unpaid women workers, heat creates extra work, while paid workers experience more losses in income. Both groups experience dramatically higher heat-related productivity losses than men. Clinton is working with the group to find solutions to mitigate these losses, as well as the rising health disparities. Women already earn 20% less than men, even before heat-related losses, and many are in the so-called informal sector. Sometimes called “invisible” workers, these are people who often don’t have legal jobs or official contracts, but contribute heavily to the economy. They include laborious jobs including market sellers, garment makers, agricultural workers, and many construction workers who aren’t formally trained.

In India, Clinton visited some of these informal workers including trash pickers, paper recyclers, salt breakers, and construction workers—many of whom are now women as development in India expands. These outdoor workers toil in the heat, and won’t get compensated if they don’t do their jobs. “If [women] don’t work, they don’t get paid,” Clinton says. “They’re finding it increasingly difficult to get paid enough to support their families in times of extreme heat.” Then, many go home and do hours of domestic work, including household chores and childcare—in homes that aren’t air conditioned. “They are disproportionately tasked with caring for everyone else around them, who has been made sick by heat, too,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, Arsht-Rock’s director. Women do six times more unpaid labor than men, which represents up to 70% of their work. It’s typically not reflected in GDP statistics, even though its contributions to economies are enormous: In India alone, two-thirds of productivity losses are unpaid domestic labor. And the country’s annual GDP could grow 60% by 2025 if women were equally represented in the paid labor market.

Income losses aside, the report details the health effects of heat on women. Common ones include nausea, rashes, blisters, urinary tract infections, and miscarriages. Workers in India reported nose bleeds and feeling the ground heat even through their slippers. “They’re unconscionable,” Clinton says of the ailments, “and many are preventable.” By 2050, extreme heat could claim the lives of 204,000 annually across the three nations. Clinton is working with Arsht-Rock to find the most effective solutions. They may involve simple things like gloves or protective covering for tools, as many women in construction burn their hands from metal tools. The organization has distributed water thermoses, because intense heat allows bottles to leach plastic into their water. In Sierra Leone, Arsht-Rock is testing a pilot to cover market stalls with materials to provide shade. That may be a possible solution in Nigeria, too, where food items, like masa rice cakes, often foam up and spoil in the heat before vendors can sell them.

Beyond these physical solutions, Arsht-Rock began an insurance pilot in India that pays out to women workers when the temperature hits a certain point. They are partnering with SEWA, an Indian trade union with 2 million members, and have rolled out the initial pilot to 21,000. In the U.S., Clinton says reports like this are crucial to raise awareness among decision-makers—so that they don’t pass legislation like Texas’ so-called “Death Star Bill,” which eliminates rights for workers to take water breaks in extreme heat. “We need to be including extreme heat in every kind of worker protection scheme,” she says. Working with Arsht-Rock, California was the first state to pass a bill to create a health-based heat warning system and get the state’s insurance department to quantify exact costs related to extreme health events. Female workers’ rights have been a longstanding problem around the world, and it may be this new crisis—extreme heat—that finally begins to address it. When she was First Lady in the 1990s, Clinton knew these problems existed, yet decision-makers weren’t willing to address them, or even take the informal sector into economic account.

And Clinton says that term alone—”informal sector”—has always bothered her. “When you’re working in construction, you’re on a market stall, and you’re raking salt, there’s nothing informal about that,” she says. “This is real work. This work keeps families and communities, and literally nations, going.”