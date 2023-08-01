Sorry, Florida. This map shows the best states for retirees, and the top 5 might surprise you

Retirees typically dream of warmth and palm trees, but that may not be the best choice given the rise of inflation and other factors. Bankrate, a financial services company, analyzed the 50 U.S. states to determine which ones were best for retires based on affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, and crime rate. (For a complete list, go here .) Below are the top five states for retirement according to Bankrate’s ranking, and the five worst states.

The five best states to retire in are:

Iowa

Delaware

West Virginia

Missouri

Mississippi

The five worst states to retire in are:

Alaska

New York

California

Washington

Massachusetts

Bankrate’s experts recommend considering the long-term cost of a retirement location, considering a trial run of about six months before committing to a full move, and considering if your new home meets your needs, especially as your body changes. “Don’t move necessarily for the sunshine, but maybe for the healthcare costs,” said Kerry Hanon a retirement expert, Bankrate consulted.