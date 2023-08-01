Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

You don’t necessarily need constant warm weather to be happy in retirement. Here’s a state-by-state ranking based on several factors.

Sorry, Florida. This map shows the best states for retirees, and the top 5 might surprise you

[Source images: rawpixel.com (couple, map), Joel Drzycimski/Unsplash]

BY Shalene Gupta

Retirees typically dream of warmth and palm trees, but that may not be the best choice given the rise of inflation and other factors. Bankrate, a financial services company, analyzed the 50 U.S. states to determine which ones were best for retires based on affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, and crime rate. (For a complete list, go here.) Below are the top five states for retirement according to Bankrate’s ranking, and the five worst states.

The five best states to retire in are:

  • Iowa
  • Delaware
  • West Virginia
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi

The five worst states to retire in are:

  • Alaska
  • New York
  • California
  • Washington
  • Massachusetts

Bankrate’s experts recommend considering the long-term cost of a retirement location, considering a trial run of about six months before committing to a full move, and considering if your new home meets your needs, especially as your body changes. “Don’t move necessarily for the sunshine, but maybe for the healthcare costs,” said Kerry Hanon a retirement expert, Bankrate consulted.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a staff editor Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) and the author of The Cycle: Confronting the Pain of Periods and PMDD (Flatiron, 2024) More

Explore Topics