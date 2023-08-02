Welcome once again to Fast Company’s Plugged In, a weekly newsletter on all things tech written by me, global technology editor Harry McCracken. If a friend or colleague forwarded this newsletter to you—or you’re reading it on FastCompany.com—you can check out previous issues and sign up to get it yourself every Wednesday morning. I’m always glad to hear your thoughts on this newsletter and ideas for future issues: Drop me a line at hmccracken@fastcompany.com.

Some insightful person—I wish I knew who—once said that an email inbox is a to-do list anyone can add to without your permission. It’s so true: Every incoming message, be it expected or unsolicited, is freighted with the expectation that you will read it and react in some manner. Even ignoring email rather than responding to it is a guilt-inducing time sink, at least for me. Now imagine how much bigger the problem could get if the people sending you all those messages could use AI to automate the process of commandeering your attention. You might spend even more time wrangling emails written by compunction-free algorithms than by humans. And it wouldn’t always be obvious which was which. I’ve been thinking about that doomsday scenario lately as I’ve played with a new Gmail feature called “Help Me Write.” Currently in limited release for testing purposes, it brings ChatGPT-style automation to email by letting you explain the purpose of your message in a brief prompt so that Google’s AI can churn out a first draft. On FastCompany.com, my colleague Jared Newman’s took a first look at the feature as well as at Grammarly’s GrammarlyGo, which offers similar capabilities; meanwhile, Mark Sullivan covered Microsoft’s Copilot, which will bring AI email-generation to Outlook.

So far, I haven’t actually sent any of the automated messages I’ve asked Gmail to compose. For one thing, I only have access to the feature in a personal Gmail account I don’t use much. More importantly, sending email under my name that I didn’t write feels wrong to me. Maybe it’s the fact that I string together words for a living that’s made me skittish: I don’t commit plagiarism or hire ghostwriters, either. Whatever the explanation, this is a productivity revolution I’m not itching to join. (Which is not to say that I see no place for AI in email. For instance, I’m impressed by the way GrammarlyGo summarizes the gist of incoming messages. And Microsoft’s Copilot can suggest improvements to emails you’ve drafted yourself, a feature that looks genuinely useful.) Of course, product names such as “Help Me Write” and “Copilot” are meant to convey that you, the putative author of emails sent from your account, don’t have to accept an AI-generated draft as is. You can tweak various settings to make it more or less formal, give it a polish, rewrite it from scratch, or try again by entering a more precise prompt designed to produce the results you seek. Put enough effort into the project, and you might end up with something that’s distinctly yours even if a computer did some of the heavy lifting.

Still, Google and Microsoft’s intentions matter less than the likelihood that wide swaths of their user bases will offload as much work as possible to AI. The same people who fake a personal touch by mail-merging a “Hi, Harry!” greeting at the start of canned messages must be salivating at the prospect of not having to write their emails at all. Technology companies have always seen eliminating friction from everyday tasks as a noble calling. But we already have a name for truly friction-free email: We call it spam. Having to sit down and collect your thoughts in written form is a positive form of friction that encourages you to express yourself efficiently, a favor to your recipient. And receiving a sincerely personal missive feels good, in part, because we know that most people don’t have the bandwidth to write many of them. If I ever give you an expensive gift, please don’t have Gmail’s “Help Me Write” feature draft your moving thank-you letter. I have found that “Help Me Write” is happy to compose items such as thank-you notes—a type of message that surely shouldn’t be auto-generated under any circumstances. Algorithmic email could have the side effect of tarnishing those messages that are written by humans: If you can’t tell if a heartfelt sentiment was typed by a person or synthesized by a computer, it might leave you even more cynical about the entire idea of email. At the very least, you may be inclined to use AI to respond to it all, devaluing the medium even further.

advertisement

As if to underline that it’s not taking these issues all that seriously, Google gave “Help Me Write” an “I’m Feeling Lucky” option. Named after an iconic element of Google search, the feature . . . well, I’m not sure what it’s trying to accomplish, but the text it generates often spirals into fantasy. Here’s an excerpt from the text it offered when I asked it to respond to a message asking me to participate in a startup-judging event: “I have been trained in a variety of skills, including spaceship piloting, time travel, and alien communication. I am also a skilled diplomat and negotiator. I am confident that I can use my skills to help your program achieve its goals.” On one hand, that’s bizarre and useless. But at least if I received it, I’d know at a glance that it had been written by an idiosyncratic computer algorithm—not anybody deserving of my time.

Three stories to read Time for a new Plugged In feature. I’m going to start sharing some of the best articles about tech that I’ve read lately. Sure, some will be from Fast Company, but shameless self-promotion is not the primary goal here. In fact, if you have any picks, send them my way and I might include them (and credit you unless you request otherwise). Oppenheimer beyond Oppenheimer. I still haven’t seen Christopher Nolan’s epic—maybe this weekend—but I prepped myself for the experience by luxuriating in my colleague Alex Pasternack’s long read on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man. As Alex shows, thinking about the father of the atomic bomb can help us understand some of our present day’s most pressing problems, from the war in Ukraine to the risks of AI. The Threads backstory. The Washington Post’s Naomi Nix and Will Oremus have a good piece on how Meta took advantage of Elon Musk’s erratic behavior by quickly shipping an app that feels a lot like Twitter, only normal. (Bonus read: Way back in 2015, I spoke with Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger about the company’s aim to “do the simple thing first,” a maxim that dates to the company’s founding and which Instagram chief Adam Mosseri references in the Post story.)

A dial-up dilemma. Over at Ars Technica, My friend and Fast Company alum Benj Edwards wrote about an email he got in 1998 from the CEO of his family’s ISP, politely asking him to stop leaving his computer connected to the internet for 20 hours straight. It’s a fun reminder of the era when—for better or worse—we were, in retrospect, only kinda-sorta connected.