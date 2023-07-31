When and where to see the August super moon and the rare super blue moon later this month

If you love peering up at heavenly bodies, August is the month for you. This year it’s when we will be able to see not just one but two super moons, according to USAToday—the second of the two super moons being a rare super blue moon.
Super moon vs. super blue moon: What’s the difference?
A super moon is when the moon is at its perigee, or its closest distance to the Earth, reports Space.com. The moon’s distance from the Earth isn’t fixed due to its orbit around our planet being in an elliptical pattern. When a moon is at its perigee, it can appear up to 30% brighter than normal and up to 14% larger.
A super blue moon, reports NASA, is the second super moon in the same calendar month. This is a rare occurrence. Regular blue moons happen about every 2-3 years, but a decade or more can pass between super blue moons.
When do the blue moon and super blue moon happen?
First up is the normal super moon, which takes place on Tuesday, August 1. It will be at its peak illumination at 2:31 p.m. EDT, but because the sun will not have set yet, you’ll need to wait several hours to sundown to really see it in all its large and bright glory.
The super blue moon then happens four weeks later on Wednesday, August 30. On this day, the super blue moon will reach its peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. EDT, which means if you are on the East Coast you’ll be able to see it at its full glory. (Those on the West Coast will still be able to witness its spectacle, but just slightly diminished when the sun sets there.)
Out of the two, the super blue moon is the one to be sure to see as its peak intensity will be closest to sundown in the United States. And do be sure to try to catch a peek, because the last super blue moon occurred back in December 2009 and the next one won’t occur until August 2032.
[Note: The definition of a super blue moon has been updated in this post.]
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.