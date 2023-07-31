When and where to see the August super moon and the rare super blue moon later this month

If you love peering up at heavenly bodies, August is the month for you. This year it’s when we will be able to see not just one but two super moons, according to USAToday—the second of the two super moons being a rare super blue moon.

Super moon vs. super blue moon: What’s the difference?

A super moon is when the moon is at its perigee, or its closest distance to the Earth, reports Space.com. The moon’s distance from the Earth isn’t fixed due to its orbit around our planet being in an elliptical pattern. When a moon is at its perigee, it can appear up to 30% brighter than normal and up to 14% larger.

A super blue moon, reports NASA, is the second super moon in the same calendar month. This is a rare occurrence. Regular blue moons happen about every 2-3 years, but a decade or more can pass between super blue moons.

When do the blue moon and super blue moon happen?

First up is the normal super moon, which takes place on Tuesday, August 1. It will be at its peak illumination at 2:31 p.m. EDT, but because the sun will not have set yet, you’ll need to wait several hours to sundown to really see it in all its large and bright glory.