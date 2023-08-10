Google’s office strategy used to be new buildings. Now, it’s old warehouses

The tech giants of the world all have their iconic pieces of modern architecture. Apple has its spaceship-esque infinite ring in Cupertino. Also in California, Facebook has its collection of Frank Gehry-designed offices in Menlo Park. Amazon has its ball-shaped glass buildings in Seattle. And Google, which in many ways set the standard for playful tech headquarters, has its multicolored, university-inspired Silicon Valley campus known as the Googleplex . The newness of these companies’ technologies, it seems, called for a direct architectural reflection in slick new buildings.

Increasingly though, Google is going a different route. Instead of solely building modern, amenity-rich campuses, the tech giant is putting more of its now-global real estate dollars into adaptively reusing old, significant, and interesting structures.

Bolands Mills, Dublin (before) [Photo: Google]

It has several adaptive reuse buildings now functioning as major offices around the world, including in New York, Dublin, and closer to its roots in Silicon Valley—with more projects on the way.

Bolands Mills (after) [Photo: Google]

Most are located at or near existing Google offices, and they add on to the company’s existing real estate in a way that goes beyond just creating more desk space, according to Michiel Bakker, Google’s head of global workplace programs, who focuses on all the company’s physical assets and buildings, aside from its data centers.