Jon Gray, a co-founder of the radical culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, thinks that food is more than something to keep our stomachs full. It can be a vehicle for storytelling.

Consider pancake syrup. In the United States, one of the most famous syrup brands is Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) that first came to market in 1889. Its mascot was a Black woman whose depiction implied she did domestic work in white households going back to the period of slavery. The brand was designed to conjure up the delicious breakfast foods these women would cook. [Photo: Ghetto Gastro] Gray wanted to tell another story through pancake syrup. He and his two business partners, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker, have developed a Spicy Maple syrup that tells the story of the fight for racial justice. He points out that abolitionists turned to maple as a sweetener to boycott the sugar plantations that enslaved so many people. They learned about how to tap maple from indigenous communities who had been doing it for centuries. “Chattel slavery is intertwined with sugar,” Gray says. “Maple represents the fight against slavery.” The spicy maple syrup ($9.99) is one of nine new Ghetto Gastro products that Target will sell in its grocery aisles at 1,900 stores nationwide starting today. There will also be pancake and waffle mixes ($6.99), along with toaster pastries ($5.99) meant to be healthier versions of Pop Tarts in flavors like maple apple cinnamon and chocolate raspberry.

[Photo: Ghetto Gastro] For Ghetto Gastro, this partnership is an opportunity to scale and become a household name. The three founders grew up in the Bronx in the 1990s, where they all discovered a love of food. As a child, Gray loved finding cool hole-in-the-wall restaurants to visit with his mother. Meanwhile, Walker and Serrao went to culinary school to become chefs. In 2012, they decided to come together to host dinner parties in their Bronx apartments. Before long, word started spreading about the events, which blended chef-created food with hip hop culture. There were sets by the hottest DJs in New York, guests like Cardi B, and food that was imbued with profound meaning. [Photo: Ghetto Gastro] Eventually, companies starting asking Ghetto Gastro to host events. The collective has thrown events for everyone from Cartier to Nike to Apple, but Gray says that they make it very clear that they will only do these parties if they have creative control. “We call ourselves a collective because we don’t see ourselves entirely as a company,” he says. “Sure, we have corporate structures in place, but we think of ourselves as an art movement designed to inspire others to uplift historically underestimated groups, which means Black and brown people.”

[Photo: Ghetto Gastro] Gray says that their name tends to make some people uncomfortable, but that is precisely why they are sticking to it. “We know our name is polarizing,” he says. “People have their own ideas about what ‘ghetto’ means. But for me, it is really about highlighting that people from environments historically described as ‘ghetto’ can be unapologetic about creating value and demanding value.” (Gray says Ghetto Gastro corporate events have a starting price of a quarter of a million dollars.) A decade into their experiment Gray says the company is ready to scale. Earlier this year, they received an undisclosed funding round from an initiative called the Friends and Family Collective, a new fund devoted to Black founders. It was launched by Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, along with Alisa Williams, a partner at the private equity firm VMG Partners, which has access to $850 million to invest in Black-owned businesses. Historically, Black founders have received only 1% of all VC capital, even though Black people make up 15% of the U.S. population. “A lot of Black founders who have achieved relative levels of success don’t have traditional backgrounds,” says Williams. “They don’t have traditional educations, they haven’t worked at big corporations, and they don’t have traditional networks. That’s why so many investors pass on businesses that actually have so much potential.”

The funding has allowed Ghetto Gastro to starting making consumer products, including the line of food now available at Target. Previously, they partnered with Target on a collection of Ghetto Gastro branded cooking appliances made by CRUXGG, including waffle makers. And along with these products, Target will also sell Ghetto Gastro’s cookbook, Black Power Kitchen, which tells the stories of the food and ingredients the collective uses. “We want to create delicious, nutritious food that people will want to buy and make for their families,” Gray says. “But for people who are curious, there’s a lot more storytelling they can explore.”