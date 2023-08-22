These curbside chargers are about to make owning urban EVs a whole lot easier

BY Adele Peters1 minute read

For apartment dwellers, one of the barriers to getting an electric car is that it’s often a hassle to charge it without a garage of your own. There aren’t yet enough public chargers to meet demand, and running an extension cord over the sidewalk is frowned upon. That’s why the Brooklyn-based startup, ItsElectric, is helping accelerate the installation of curbside EV chargers on city streets, with a sleek design and a new business model. The company is the Sustainability winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

While adding public chargers usually involves a long permitting process and complex utility work that can take months, ItsElectric partners with adjacent building owners to share their extra power, so the connection can be set up quickly and at a lower cost. [Photo: courtesy ItsElectric] “Cities urgently need to get public EV charging to drivers who don’t have access to off-street parking,” says CEO Nathan King. “The problem that we’re trying to solve is a problem of speed and scale.” To ensure that the new chargers take up as little space as possible on sidewalks, the startup took inspiration from European public chargers that require drivers to bring their own detachable charging cords. The design also ditches the repair-prone touchscreen that’s typically used on larger chargers; instead, drivers only interact with the charger through their smartphone.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement

[Photo: courtesy ItsElectric] “The chargers that we saw being deployed on the street didn’t really look like they belonged there,” King says. “They looked more like gas pumps—they’re kind of big and bulky. We kind of just stripped all the things off a charger that you don’t really need.” In New York City, where a handful of the chargers have now been deployed, the company partnered with industrial designers at Billings Jackson on a stainless steel design that fits in with other street furniture; some future cities could potentially choose a slightly different aesthetic with the same tech inside. Hundreds of other chargers are now in the pipeline for installation in other cities. This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.