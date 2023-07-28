Is ChatGPT’s ‘evil twin’ FraudGPT itself a scam?

Haven’t you heard? There’s a sophisticated, malicious AI that’s emptying people’s bank accounts—and you could be next.
At least that’s been the alarming story from media outlets about new AI tools called FraudGPT and WormGPT, designed to automate email and text message phishing campaigns, which aspiring hackers can access for prices starting at 100 euros a month.
The bots, which remove some of the protections around open-source large language models, were first described in mid-July in a blog post by the cybersecurity company SlashNext, which experimented with WormGPT to generate phishing emails and called the results “unsettling.” Then the story was picked up by mainstream outlets, where it snowballed into hysterics.
Calling it “ChatGPT’s evil twin,” the New York Post claimed that WormGPT is “secretly entering emails” and “raiding banks.” The culture magazine Dazed claimed that the “evil” AI model is “spreading across the dark web” and “enabling hackers to perform cyberattacks on a never-before-seen scale.” British tabloid Metro claimed the tool is helping hackers “plan advanced cyberattacks” and quoted an expert from NordVPN who called for a “rapid international response from police authorities.”
The bots were also featured this week by PC Magazine, which speculated that the “evil chatbot” could be “fused” with stolen credit card numbers.
All of that has been great free publicity for what cybersecurity experts who spoke to Fast Company say are just rudimentary apps that generate the kind of code a teenager could write.
“I haven’t seen my industry peers overly concerned about either of these two models,” says Melissa Bischoping, an endpoint security researcher at Tanium. “And I have seen nothing to suggest that this is scary.” If anything, she says, the creators of the tools “are preying on people who are not sophisticated enough to actually write their own malware, but want to make a quick buck.”