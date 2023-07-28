Is ChatGPT’s ‘evil twin’ FraudGPT itself a scam?

At least that’s been the alarming story from media outlets about new AI tools called FraudGPT and WormGPT, designed to automate email and text message phishing campaigns, which aspiring hackers can access for prices starting at 100 euros a month.

The bots, which remove some of the protections around open-source large language models, were first described in mid-July in a blog post by the cybersecurity company SlashNext, which experimented with WormGPT to generate phishing emails and called the results “unsettling.” Then the story was picked up by mainstream outlets, where it snowballed into hysterics.

Calling it “ChatGPT’s evil twin,” the New York Post claimed that WormGPT is “secretly entering emails” and “raiding banks.” The culture magazine Dazed claimed that the “evil” AI model is “spreading across the dark web” and “enabling hackers to perform cyberattacks on a never-before-seen scale.” British tabloid Metro claimed the tool is helping hackers “plan advanced cyberattacks” and quoted an expert from NordVPN who called for a “rapid international response from police authorities.”