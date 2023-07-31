Erewhon, the cult-favorite luxury grocer to the stars, gets a digital makeover

If you are a high-end (or merely aspirational) grocery shopper, today is your Super Bowl. Erewhon, the glossy grocer and perhaps the only supermarket chain in the nation that regularly attracts paparazzi, is launching its brand-new digital app, hoping to bring its unique, luxury food-shopping experience to the masses. Preferably those with platinum Amex cards.

“We take a lot of pride in our in-store retail experience,” says Kabir Jain, Erewhon’s Chief Growth Officer. “But our digital experience was nowhere near the same benchmark. It was really lacking. If you visited the store and then visited us online, you would think we were different retailers.” Established in L.A. in 1968 by Michio and Aveline Kushi, who were way ahead of their time zeroing in on the niche for organic groceries, Erewhon—the name, an anagram of “nowhere,” comes from Samuel Butler’s 1872 novel about a utopia—was bought in 2011 by Tony and Josephine Antoci, an entrepreneurial L.A. couple with a background in food distribution who remade the store into the ultimate opulent grocery—think Whole Foods as reimagined by Jonathan Adler. (Among Erewhon’s devotees: Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Bella Hadid; customers can pay $100 or $200 for special membership tiers, which include discounts and curated experiences.) The Antocis have expanded so that there are now nine stores in Southern California, with a 10th coming this fall; of late, they’ve been opening two new Erewhon locations a year. [Photo: Erewhon] With its shiny new app, Erewhon is taking its e-commerce entirely in-house, all the better to create a hermetically sealed retail ecosystem where customers can now get specifically tailored recommendations, seamlessly order for pickup or delivery, and track loyalty benefits.

More than that, it now all feels more sumptuously Erewhon. Through aggressively tailored data mining, the app offers customers a better showcase for the chain’s prepared café foods (in the event you’re craving a $20 smoothie), which account for more than 40% of its overall business. Erewhon is trying to achieve two things: make shopping easier and more seamless for its slavish devotees and continue to build brand loyalty with all its customers. One potential target is Gen Z, which largely can’t afford to shop there regularly but will in the future, when their wallets are fatter. In April, New York magazine published a story titled, “Meet the People Working 3 Jobs to Afford Erewhon.” It’s what Jain calls “the evolution of the customer.” “Eventually, once you’ve enjoyed the experience enough, we will hopefully have you as a member,” he says. “And once you’re a member, you’ve effectively bought into Erewhon, and you’ve decided, ‘I’m going to allocate some portion of my spend to Erewhon, because I like the customer experience, I believe in the products, I’m loyal to the brand.’”

The company sees a long runway: Two-thirds of its customers currently do not shop its store online. Jain believes if they now come in digitally, shoppers will embrace the convenience and personal touch, and thus become even more loyal. “You want people experiencing your brand in multiple channels,” he says. “The folks who have not transacted digitally isn’t because they don’t know we have it. We talk about it all the time. It’s because it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t easy to use, didn’t get them what they want. We have such a unique customer. Now we think we’re giving them what they want.” Which is, presumably, a shiny new app that knows your every culinary desire. You can hardly put a price on that.