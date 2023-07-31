It’s never too late to tackle a summer project with these tools

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
1. Curate a digital collection with Listium
Pick a subject you care about and make a curated collection to share with friends or colleagues. Gather useful links, notable books, terrific podcasts, or memorable videos.
- Listium presents your collection in a variety of ways, with list, card, table, grid, or slide views. Examples: influential creators, best business books.
- Alternative tools include Airtable, which I used to collect notable podcasts, or Notion, which Pascio used to make this collection of 150 ChatGPT copywriting prompts.
2. Record a family interview with Storycorps
Interview loved ones while you have the chance, whether they’re aging relatives or fast-growing kids. Since 2003, more than 630,000 people have recorded conversations about their lives, some of which have aired on NPR.
Now Storycorps Connect lets you record your own remote interview online. Or upload and save a recording of an in-person conversation. Draw from Storycorps’ excellent question collection, then use Descript or Adobe Podcast to clean up your recording.
3. Craft a small moments journal with The Art of Noticing
Author Rob Walker recently proposed a “never again” notebook for recording fleeting experiences. Think of it as a playful diary for documenting a delightful new food or a chance encounter this summer with an old friend.
4. Make a mini documentary with Kapwing
Gather family images and make a narrated video. Or use the app’s open-source photos and videos to create a short doc on a subject you care about.
Kapwing’s free web-based video editor makes it easy to put together a little film even if you’ve never done it before. It’s more versatile than built-in Mac or PC video editors and simpler than pro video editing software.