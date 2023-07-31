Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Curate a digital collection with Listium, make a documentary with Kapwing, and much more.

It’s never too late to tackle a summer project with these tools

[Source Photo: Yan Krukau/Pexels]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

1. Curate a digital collection with Listium

Pick a subject you care about and make a curated collection to share with friends or colleagues. Gather useful links, notable books, terrific podcasts, or memorable videos.

2. Record a family interview with Storycorps

Interview loved ones while you have the chance, whether they’re aging relatives or fast-growing kids. Since 2003, more than 630,000 people have recorded conversations about their lives, some of which have aired on NPR.

Now Storycorps Connect lets you record your own remote interview online. Or upload and save a recording of an in-person conversation. Draw from Storycorps’ excellent question collection, then use Descript or Adobe Podcast to clean up your recording.

3. Craft a small moments journal with The Art of Noticing

Author Rob Walker recently proposed a “never again” notebook for recording fleeting experiences. Think of it as a playful diary for documenting a delightful new food or a chance encounter this summer with an old friend.

4. Make a mini documentary with Kapwing

Gather family images and make a narrated video. Or use the app’s open-source photos and videos to create a short doc on a subject you care about.

Kapwing’s free web-based video editor makes it easy to put together a little film even if you’ve never done it before. It’s more versatile than built-in Mac or PC video editors and simpler than pro video editing software.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

Explore Topics