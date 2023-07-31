It’s never too late to tackle a summer project with these tools

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

1. Curate a digital collection with Listium

Pick a subject you care about and make a curated collection to share with friends or colleagues. Gather useful links, notable books, terrific podcasts, or memorable videos.

2. Record a family interview with Storycorps

Interview loved ones while you have the chance, whether they’re aging relatives or fast-growing kids. Since 2003, more than 630,000 people have recorded conversations about their lives, some of which have aired on NPR.

Now Storycorps Connect lets you record your own remote interview online. Or upload and save a recording of an in-person conversation. Draw from Storycorps’ excellent question collection, then use Descript or Adobe Podcast to clean up your recording.