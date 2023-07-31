How the internet and one determined preacher brought the ministry to the masses

Wedding season is here again, and my calendar is filling up—not just as a guest.

Over the past 15 years, I have officiated over 20 weddings for friends and family, plus nearly 200 more as a part-time professional wedding officiant. These weddings have ranged from simple elopements to fancy ceremonies before hundreds of guests. They have taken place at farms, beaches, mountaintops, hotels, wineries, and warehouses—but never at a church. They have been secular, spiritual, religious, and interfaith. I became a nominal minister through the website of the Universal Life Church, a nondenominational church that offers free, lifelong ordination to anyone, regardless of their beliefs. More than 20 million people have been ordained so far. Just type in your name, email, and mailing address and you will receive confirmation of your new status as a clergyperson, able to perform any legal marriage. You can adopt any religious title you please or none at all. In the U.S., many, if not most, weddings today are officiated by a friend or relative of the couple rather than a traditional clergyperson or civil official authorized to perform the ceremony. According to the wedding planning website The Knot, 51% of couples in 2020 had a friend or family member officiate their wedding, up from 37% in 2015. Though there are multiple ways for a layperson to get ordained, the Universal Life Church is most popular.

Hensley offered free mail-order ordinations and soon began mass ordinations at spiritual conventions and college campuses, where he was a popular speaker. Classified ads in the magazines Rolling Stone and Fate helped grow the church’s popularity, as did a flurry of news reports. Most people got ordained as a lark: after all, why not? Others felt a spiritual calling. Ordination also appealed to young men hoping that a ministerial credential could help them avoid the Vietnam War draft. Some became ministers, created their own churches chartered under the ULC, and claimed income and property tax exemptions. In 1995, the church began offering ordination online. After Hensley’s death in 1999, his wife, Lida, took over. Since her death in 2006, their son Andre has led the church, which still meets weekly in a church building in Modesto.

These desires reflect two key trends in the wedding industry and in American religion: personalization and secularization. With 29% of Americans reporting no religious affiliation, up from 7% in the 1990s, fewer couples identify with any religion, and far fewer belong to a congregation. Most of these couples want a secular or spiritual officiant who reflects their beliefs and who will help them tailor the ceremony to their interests and values. And while these couples could have secular civil ceremonies at city hall, those are usually not personalized and the officiant is a stranger.

Most of the couples who use an online-ordained officiant say they and their weddings are nonreligious. However, they use the ULC’s religious status to ensure the legal validity of their marriages, showing how blurry the line between secular and religious can be in America today. The ULC has transformed not only how people get married but also who can get married. The church has authorized same-sex weddings since at least 1971, when Kirby Hensley presided over a wedding of two women. According to my research, Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage nationally, was married to his late partner, John Arthur, by Arthur’s aunt, who was ordained by the ULC for the occasion. The church’s six-decade history reflects major, long-term transformations in American society. While the ULC often serves as a religion of convenience, it has allowed many spiritual and secular people to practice what is sacred to them.

Dusty Hoesly is a postdoctoral researcher in religious studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.