Collins’ clever ad campaign for Figma dispels the myth of the ‘lone genius’

In Collins’s new ad campaign for Figma, a quick animation hurtles us back centuries: In it, we see a neolithic builder, architect, and landscaper collaborating to build Stonehenge. The three cursors, dragging and pulling the columns of stone, finish a part of the structure and wrap up the day’s work with a quick fist bump. Titled “Nothing Great is Made Alone,” the campaign draws on works from history that were created through intense collaboration.

Figma, a collaborative web application for interface design, wanted to demystify the idea of the “lone creative genius,” and in turn highlight the collaborative capabilities of its product. The campaign by Collins, which uses a dash of humor and clever swipes of motion to do just that, is the winner of a 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Branding category. “We humans are story-hungry, not description-hungry. It’s how we shape our world and how it shapes us in return,” says Brian Collins, cofounder of his eponymous design agency.

[Image: courtesy Collins]

The campaign aims to bring talents of all kinds—not just designers—to Figma’s platform. “If Einstein collaborated, shouldn’t we all?” asks Collins’s VP and creative director Tom Elia. “It helps designers and writers see that ideating with people beyond the creative department is, in fact, one key to producing truly interesting work. And it shows non-designers the crucial importance their contributions can make.”



[Image: courtesy Collins]

“Nothing Great is Made Alone” is anchored by vibrant illustrations and motion. Elia says that dynamism was key to the campaign’s success. “When you use Figma in real time with a group, someone will say, ‘Let me show you what I mean,’” he says. “Boom! You watch their arrow drag, draw, paste and doodle.”