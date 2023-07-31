A Sears house today should cost $32,000. Why can’t you buy one?

When a $1.1 million Craftsman house in Boulder, Colorado, was first built in 1923, the materials came from a Sears catalog kit that cost $1,797, or the equivalent of around $32,000 today. Even with the extra cost of buying land, adding a foundation, plumbing, electricity, and potentially hiring a construction crew—though the house could technically be put together yourself, Ikea-style—it might have cost a total of around $64,000 in today’s dollars, a fraction of what it costs to build or buy a house now. The cost might have been around a year’s take-home pay at the time. Now, in the most expensive parts of the U.S., houses can cost around 10 times the average annual salary.

Other Sears houses cost even less: One very basic two-room cottage kit, for example, cost $146 in 1911, or the equivalent of around $4,500 today. The company sold hundreds of different models of mail-order houses to tens of thousands of buyers in the early 20th century. (The parts, including precut lumber, shingles, doors and windows, staircases, hardwood floors, nails and screws, and an instruction book, shipped by rail, and arrived in personal train cars sealed with wax seals.) Sears used high-quality materials, and a century later, people still want to buy the houses. What made it economically possible for the company to offer this type of kit house then—and is it possible to do it today?

For Sears, the home-kit business started partly by chance. In 1908, when the program started, the company was the Amazon of its time. Roughly a fifth of Americans got the Sears catalog at home, a massive, 1,400-page book filled with everything from petticoats and furniture to sinks and medical supplies. The company had been selling building materials, but the department was losing money, and its warehouses were overstocked. A manager was inspired to try packaging the materials into kits instead, following the example of other companies that were beginning to sell pre-cut building kits by rail.

The kits were immediately popular: Between 1908 and 1940, when the program phased out after the Great Depression, Sears sold as many as 75,000 homes.